06/22/2024 – 10:25

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Thursday morning, the 20th, to maintain the decision of the São Paulo Regional Court (TRE-SP) together with the Public Electoral Ministry (MP), which revoked the mayor of São Caetano do Sul (SP) , José Auricchio Júnior (PSDB) and his deputy, Roberto Luiz Vidoski (PSDB), for illicit fundraising for the 2016 election.

In a unanimous decision, the panel rejected the appeal presented by the mayor’s defense in order to annul the conviction. Contacted by his advisor, José Auricchio Júnior has not yet responded.

When reporting on the electoral campaign, the MP identified that a portion of the amount that the mayor received as a donation did not contain proof that the donor, a widow, unemployed and INSS beneficiary, was capable of offering the amount.

The woman, who was 84 years old at the time, donated R$293,000 to the mayor, which corresponded to 18.5% of the total funds raised. Her tax and banking secrecy was broken during the investigations.

In the complaint, the MP argued that the Superior Court had already established that the “use of oranges to cover up real campaign donors unequivocally constitutes fundraising from an unidentified source that leads to the loss of the diploma”.

The rapporteur of the case, minister Nunes Marques, pointed out that “the expression illicit fundraising covers both the illegality of the revenue itself and the way in which the financial resources are obtained”. He also gives as an example “what is conventionally called ‘Caixa 2’, the flow of cash that, despite actually financing campaign acts, runs outside the legal inspection system, either because it is no longer accounted for, either because it was falsely written”, he concludes.