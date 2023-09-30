Francisco Auricélio Vieira, from Mauriti, in the interior of Ceará, was convicted of buying votes and electoral corruption

Unanimously, the plenary of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) maintained on Tuesday (September 26), the decision of the TRE-CE (Regional Electoral Court of Ceará) which determined the revocation of the diploma of Francisco Auricélio Vieira, candidate elected for the position of councilor of the Ceará municipality of Mauriti in the 2020 elections.

Convicted in the trial of an action brought by the Public Electoral Ministry for buying votes and electoral corruption, Vieira, a member of the PDT in the election, promised to pay for a surgical procedure for the daughter of a couple of voters in exchange for votes.

Reporter of the councilor’s appeal to the TSE, Minister Benedito Gonçalves cited excerpts of conversations and testimonies that confirm the illicit practice: “It can be seen from the regional ruling that the illicit act was proven based on testimonies in court that show the promise of surgery for voters’ daughters in exchange for votes.”

According to the rapporteur, the transcription of dialogues extracted from the candidate’s cell phone through expertise reveals Vieira’s responsibility “for the purchase of votes from several other voters and also the seizure of numerous copies of IDs, electoral documents and proof of addresses at their residence”.

As it was not appropriate to re-examine the set of evidence in the process, as determined by TSE Summary No. 24, the rapporteur, accompanied by the Board, denied Vieira’s appeal, maintaining the decision of the Ceará TRE.

With information from TSE.