Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/19/2023 – 21:21

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Tuesday (19) to maintain the decision that fined senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) R$30,000 for posting disinformation against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the 2022 electoral campaign.

During the elections, Lula’s campaign filed a lawsuit with the TSE and accused parliamentarians of publishing distorted statements on social media made by the then candidate during the debate provided by TV Globo, in October last year. In one of the posts, the senator questioned: “Lula wants individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) to pay fees to unions?”

Last year, the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the removal of the publications and imposed the fine.

In tonight’s session, by a majority vote, the ministers rejected the parliamentarians’ defense appeal and maintained the punishment.

In addition to Moraes, ministers Benedito Gonçalves, Floriano de Azevedo Marques, Carmen Lúcia and André Ramos Tavares voted to maintain the fine. Nunes Marques and Raul Araújo voted in favor of the resource and understood that posts occurred within “freedom of expression”.

In the process, Bia Kicis’ defense claimed that the deputy made her “public statement” about her political preference and did not commit irregular propaganda. Flávio Bolsonaro’s lawyers claimed that there was no decontextualization of speeches, but only “disclosure of speech actually spoken”.