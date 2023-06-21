During the 2022 election race, the former president released a video insinuating that Lula defends abortion

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided, on Tuesday (June 20, 2023), to uphold the condemnation of the former president’s campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the release of a video that implies that his rival in the election, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), was in favor of abortion. Bolsonaro was ordered to pay a fine of R$90,000.

In December 2022, Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri accepted a request from Lula’s campaign and ordered the payment of the fine.

The PT’s defense stated that Bolsonaro’s campaign promoted content with false information, “against life, family and the Christian religion”, which consisted of irregular electoral propaganda.

The case was judged by the Electoral Court collegiate in the session on Tuesday (June 20). By the score of 7 votes to 1, the court maintained the application of the fine.

In May, in another decision involving fake news against Lula, the TSE condemned the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) to pay a fine of BRL 5,000 for accusing the president of having “relationship with the devil”. The ministers understood that the video was edited to damage the image of the then candidate.

With information from Brazil Agency.