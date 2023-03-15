According to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the then president extrapolated the limits as head of state

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, decided this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) to maintain the fine of R$ 20,000 applied against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the case of the meeting with ambassadors, held in July 2022, at Palácio da Alvorada.

In the decision, in addition to rejecting Bolsonaro’s appeal, the magistrate said that the former president’s conduct “extrapolated the limits of acting as head of state”. Here’s the full of the decision (163 KB).

In September of last year, during the electoral campaign, the TSE considered that the speeches of the then President of the Republic during the meeting characterized irregular electoral propaganda about untrue facts to affect the integrity of the electoral process.

“In this context, it is observed that the conduct of the appellant, at the time President of the Republic, went beyond the limits of acting as head of State, the performance of this specialized justice in the protection of the electoral process being legitimate”decided Moraes.

In the appeal presented by the TSE, lawyers for the PL and Bolsonaro questioned the competence of the Electoral Court to judge the issue and maintained that the fine offends the former president’s freedom of expression.

With information from Brazil Agency.