Court rejected the party’s appeal, which requested the revocation of the payment and the unblocking of the bank accounts

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) maintained the application of a fine of R$ 22.9 million applied to the PL for triggering the Court to question more than half of the ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. The party appealed against the decision, requesting the revocation of the fine and the unblocking of bank accounts.

Justices Ricardo Lewandowski, Cármen Lúcia, Benedito Gonçalves, Sergio Banhos and Carlos Horbach, followed the vote of the rapporteur of the process, the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes.

Only Minister Raul Araújo partially disagreed with the rapporteur. In his vote, he defended a new basis for calculating the amount of the fine. He also stated that blocking party fund accounts should be limited.

“I agree with recognizing the inadequacy of the conduct perpetuated by the party, there is no reasonable imposition of sanctions, such as the total or unlimited suspension of the said fund, making the functioning of party activities too difficult”said Ralph.

Understand

On November 22, Bolsonaro’s coalition asked the TSE to invalidate votes cast in 279,000 of the 472,000 ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. The application cites a “bug” involving the files “log” of the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 model ballot boxes. “logs” are the city code, the zone and the electoral section of the ballot box.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP. Learn more in this report.

By questioning at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) more than half of the electronic voting machines used in this year’s elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to guarantee the permanence of Jair Bolsonaro in the Planalto without putting at risk the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022.

In the request made to the Court, the caption tries to invalidate votes registered in the 2nd round, indicating the alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute, but does not say that the same ballot boxes served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

Moraes considered the request “outrageous” and “illicit” and fined the coalition for litigating in bad faith (when the judiciary is provoked in an abusive manner, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal objective).

“The plaintiff’s total bad faith in her bizarre and illicit request, ostensibly offensive to the Democratic State of Law and carried out in an inconsequential manner with the purpose of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements that, even with serious threats and violence, have been obstructing several highways and public roads throughout Brazil, was proven, both by the refusal to add the initial petition, and by the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts”stated in the decision.

The minister also determined that the Electoral General Corregedoria open an administrative procedure to determine whether the PL committed common and electoral crimes by stating that there were irregularities in the presidential elections.

On November 23, PP and Republicans told the TSE that they were not consulted about the request and that the representation could not have been made on behalf of the entire Bolsonaro coalition.

“The PP and Republican parties, despite being in league with the PL, were never consulted on the filing of this representation. On the contrary, the parties now requesting publicly recognized by their leaders the victory of Coligação Brasil da Esperança [de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva]according to statements published in the press”said the captions.