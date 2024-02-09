For the former president, the mistake was an “excellent” point for his administration; “Did you forget that I’m the boss?”, he asked at a 2022 meeting

In a meeting with ministers revealed by the PF (Federal Police) this Friday (9.Feb.2024), the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) “error” by including the Armed Forces in the CTE (Electoral Transparency Commission). The collegiate was created in 2021 to debate improving the country's elections.

According to the former head of the Executive, the Electoral Court made a mistake when “to forget” that he was the head of the high command of the security forces.

“The TSE made a mistake [corte no áudio] when he invited the Armed Forces to participate in the Electoral Transparency Commission. They made a mistake. For us it was excellent. Or have they forgotten that I am the head of the Armed Forces?“, he declared.

Watch (46s):

The CTE was created through TSE ordinance no. 578, of 2021, signed by the now president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luís Roberto Barroso. The collegiate aims to expand the debate around the electoral process with the participation of representatives of public institutions and social segments.

General Heber Garcia Portella, commander of Cyber ​​Defense, was part of the initiative on behalf of the Armed Forces. Portella's name, however, is not mentioned by Bolsonaro.

The former president's speech took place during a meeting on July 5, 2022 that orchestrated an alleged strategy to invalidate the results of the 2022 presidential elections.

The Armed Forces would be an essential part of the planning. According to a PF report, former Defense Minister Paulo Nogueira promised Bolsonaro that he would hold a series of meetings with the commanders of the forces to ensure that the polls showed the result. “of Dreams”.

“In closing, Mr. President, I am holding meetings with Force commanders almost weekly. This scenario, we study, we work. We have meetings ahead, which are decisive for us to see what can be done; what actions can be taken so that we can have transparency, security, audit conditions and that the elections take place the way we dream“, he said in a meeting.