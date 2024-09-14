571,024 electronic voting machines of various models will be used on October 6 to serve more than 155 million voters

THE TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will debut the 2022 model (UE2022), the most recent one developed by the Electoral Court, in 2024 in the municipal elections. In addition to the new batch, devices from the years 2013, 2015 and 2020 will be in operation in the election. In total, 571,024 electronic voting machines will be used on October 6 to serve more than 155 million voters.

The 219,998 units of the 2022 model began to be manufactured in May 2023, replacing the 2011 model voting machines, which have already reached the end of their useful life cycle. They were produced in Ilhéus, Bahia, by Positivo Tecnologia. They are 18 times faster than the 2015 model, thanks to a more powerful processor and an improved encryption mechanism.

The 2020 and 2022 models represent 77% of the total number of ballot boxes to be used, with superior processing capacity and an updated design.

According to the Electoral Court, the ballot box manufacturing process follows strict quality and sustainability standards, with approximately 99% of parts from old units being recycled and the software, developed by STI (Information Technology Secretariat), ensures the security and integrity of the vote.

All models have accessibility features, including “Letícia,” a synthesized voice to assist visually impaired voters.

More ballot boxes for RS

In August, the TSE sent a surplus of 6,500 electronic ballot boxes to the TRE-RS (Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul) for the municipal elections.

The quantity is sufficient to ensure that the election can be held in the state. The RS deposit with the ballot boxes was severely affected by the floods in the first half of 2024.

With information from TSE.