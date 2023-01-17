Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), authorized on Monday (16.jan.2023) the inclusion of the draft seized in the house of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres in action against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full of the decision (176 KB).

The Court responds to a request made by the PDT in a process that investigates the legality of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors in July 2022. On the occasion, the then Chief Executive called into question the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system.

In Gonçalves’ assessment, the draft may be related to the facts investigated in the process. He argued that the document found with Torres “converges with its burden of convincing that, in line with the narrative presented in the initial petition, the meeting held with the ambassadors must be analyzed as an element of the 2022 electoral campaign, endowed with sufficient gravity to affect the normality and legitimacy of the elections and, thus , configure abuse of political power and misuse of the media”.

The minister gave 5 days for Bolsonaro’s defense to manifest in the process. There is no deadline for judgment of the action, which may end with the ineligibility of the former president.

DRAFT

On January 12, the PF (Federal Police) found a draft in Torres’ house for the then president to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE, in Brasília. The objective would be to change the result of the presidential election won by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In his defense, the former minister said he had a “pile of documents for disposal” is that “very likely” the draft would be there. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due time”stated in your twitter profile. Read the full minutes here.

MEETING WITH AMBASSADORS

In a meeting with ambassadors on July 18 last year, Bolsonaro said that the Judiciary and the press are constantly trying to “destabilize” your government.

The former president also criticized the electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and returned to talk about possible fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that were never proven.

With information from Brazil Agency.