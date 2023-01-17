By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Corregidor General of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, decided to include the so-called “draft of the coup” in one of the actions filed by the PDT that could lead to the ineligibility of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the request, the opposition party to Bolsonaro claimed that the draft was connected to the action filed that questioned the meeting promoted by the then president with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada last year in which he raised unfounded questions about the electoral process.

“There is thus an unequivocal correlation between the facts and new documents and the stabilized demand, since the initiative of the plaintiff converges with its burden of convincing that, in line with the narrative presented in the initial petition, the meeting held with ambassadors must be analyzed as an element of the 2022 electoral campaign, endowed with sufficient gravity to affect the normality and legitimacy of the elections and, thus, configure abuse of political power and misuse of the means of communication”, said Gonçalves.

The TSE minister gave a three-day deadline for the coalition headed by Bolsonaro to comment on the case.

At the end of the week, after arriving from the United States, Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres, was arrested by order of the STF after having acted considered lenient to prevent the destruction. of the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8th.

In a search and seizure carried out at Torres’ house, the Federal Police found a draft of a decree that sought to establish the conditions for the reversal of the electoral victory of the now president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva through a state of defense by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in an indication that there could be an ongoing coup d’état by extremists.

Bolsonaro, who is in the US, where he condemned the attacks on the Powers, never acknowledged his defeat by Lula last October and continues to cast doubts – without foundation – against the current electronic voting system.

One of the main concerns of allies of his party, the PL, according to two sources, is that he will be condemned by the TSE and become ineligible, which could hinder the party’s expansion plans in the 2024 municipal elections and prevent him from running again for the Palace. of the Plateau in 2026.

Bolsonaro responds to 15 actions that could make him ineligible.