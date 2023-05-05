The plenary of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided this Thursday (4.May.2023), by 5 to 2, to revoke the mandate of the mayor of Brusque, Ari Vequi (MDB), for abuse of economic power in the 2020 election campaign.

The decision was made due to the use of the structure of the Havan retailer, the largest company in the city, in favor of the head of the municipal executive, in successive videos published by businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the chain of stores.

According to the decision, Hang itself is ineligible until 2028, for abuse of economic power. The term is equivalent to the 8 years established in the Clean Record Lawbut counted from the municipal elections of 2020.

With the decision, the TSE reverses the judgment of the TRE-SC (Regional Electoral Court of Santa Catarina), which did not see abuse of economic power in the campaign promoted by Hang in favor of Vequi.

The regional Court considered that the sequence of videos published by the businessman was a mere political opinion protected by freedom of expression.

The original action had been filed by Podemos, PT, PSB and PV, who appealed to the TSE. The rapporteur of the case, Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, considered that it would not be possible to reverse the decision of the TRE-SC, since, for that, it would be necessary to reexamine the evidence, which would not be allowed by the jurisprudence.

However, the 2nd to vote, the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, decided not to consider this procedural issue, given what he considered robust evidence of abuse of economic power. He indicated the repeated use of the Havan logo and assets -It isincluding trucks, stores and human resources– to do “parallel campaign”without accountability, in favor of Vequi and against the other candidates.

Moraes detailed what he considered to be the most serious examples of this undue action. In one of the videos published on social networks, with around 180,000 views, Hang wears a Havan shirt and promotes a kind of political event with employees in one of its stores, on November 14, 2020, the eve of the municipal election.

In this video, Hang simulates interviews with employees, who are asked if “will vote right” for mayor. Moraes stated that such behavior is, in theory, also the crime of electoral harassment. The minister urged the MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) to investigate the case.

“In this context, it is imperative for the Superior Electoral Court, based on the succession of facts narrated, to assess the legitimacy of Luciano Hang’s performance in the context of the electoral dispute or whether the behaviors practiced, through the undue linking of the legal entity Lojas Havan with the campaign, represented a breach of the isonomy of the election in favor of the Defendant candidates [Ari Vequi e seu vice, Gilmar Doerner]resulting from abuse of economic power”said Moraes.

The minister also stated that Vequi and his deputy participated in some of the transmissions made by Hang. Moraes said that “the set of evidence reveals not only the direct participation of the Investigated Luciano Hang in the abusive acts, but, yes, it shows that the candidates competed with the acts, with a view to participating in illicit events, embodied in live and in an event within Lojas Havan ”.

The president of the TSE concluded that Hang’s actions broke the isonomy of the electoral process.

The ministers Benedito Gonçalves, Cármen Lúcia, Sergio Banhos and Carlos Horbach followed the understanding of the president of the TSE. The rapporteur, Lewandowski, and the minister Raul Araújo were defeated.

Through the decision, the annulment of the diplomas of Mayor Ari Vequi and his deputy, Gilmar Doerner (Republicans), must be communicated to the TRE-SC and take immediate effect, without it being necessary to wait for the publication of the judgment (collegiate decision) of the TSE.

A Brazil Agency tried to contact the defense of the people mentioned in the report.

With information from Brazil Agency