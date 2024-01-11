Court asked the PF to investigate the case; for minister Alexandre de Moraes there are “clear signs of ideological falsehood”

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) identified a fake membership of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to PL, the former president's party Jair Bolsonaro. The affiliation (complete – PDF – 256 kB) was made in mid-July 2023.

After an internal investigation, the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the situation. For him, there is “clear signs of ideological falsehood“, since it is “notorious fact” that Lula is a member of the PT (Workers’ Party). The information is from the newspaper The globe.

“Considering the existence of evidence of crime resulting from the insertion of false data into the electoral system, copies of these files should be forwarded to the director general of the Federal Police for the adoption of all appropriate measures that must, in due course, be reported to this Court”, argued Moraes in the decision obtained by the newspaper.

The TSE identified that Lula's affiliation with the PL was made by Login by lawyer Ana Daniela Leite e Aguiar, who provides services to Bolsonaro's party. Wanted. She said she would not speak and suggested contacting the party's advisors.

The PL sent to the Power360 a note (complete – PDF – 96 kB) from the company Idatha, hired by the party to implement a party data management system provided by the TSE's FILIA System. According to the company, access is via the association's national access password provided by the Court.

“It is crucial to highlight that the entire flow of any possible affiliation is recorded in the system, which maintains auditable information and documents, with all entries available for investigation by the competent authorities. In response to this possible incident, the company intends to verify and is fully available to the authorities to contribute whatever is necessary”, Idatha said.