Electoral Court received suggestions from entities and representatives of big techs on a resolution that deals with disinformation and the use of artificial intelligence

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) held this Thursday (25 January 2024) the last day of a public hearing to receive suggestions from entities and civil society on resolutions presented for the municipal elections, held in October.

The main topic discussed was electoral propaganda, representations and electoral crimes. The debate included standards for combating disinformation and the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence). The text suggests prohibiting content “fabricated or manipulated” with artificial intelligence in electoral propaganda of facts known to be untrue or “severely decontextualized”.

According to the text, electoral advertisements that use digital technologies to “create, replace, omit, merge, change speed or superimpose images and sounds”must contain a notice to the public informing that the content has been changed.

In case of notification of illegality, the draft states that the internet application provider responsible for circulating the content will be responsible for adopting the “measures for investigation and unavailability”.

Furthermore, the TSE defines that the paid prioritization of content on the internet that promotes negative propaganda will not be allowed, as well as those that use the name of a party, federation, coalition or opposing candidate as a keyword.

Experts, representatives of entities and big techs in discussions on the topic. The platforms indicate that they are already adopting measures to ensure greater monitoring and combating misinformation, but argue that any rules regarding their monitoring role be discussed more widely by society. Representative of the Federal Government's Communication Secretariat, Samara Mariana de Castro, suggested greater transparency in access to candidate data on social networks.

For the suggestions to be put into practice in the October election, the Court must analyze and decide by March whether it will adopt the suggested changes.

In total, the TSE received 945 proposals sent by political parties and entities regarding draft resolutions that will define rules for municipal elections. The majority of contributions are focused on rules on electoral propaganda, general standards and accountability.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The Electoral Court started public hearings for the municipal elections. The objective is to receive suggestions to improve the guidelines for the next election. The vice-president of the TSE, minister Cármen Lúcia, was the rapporteur of the proposals. She will be the president of the Court during the municipal elections after the departure of the current president, minister Alexandre de Moraes, who leaves the TSE in August. The 1st round will be held on October 6.

Here are the main points of the resolutions presented by the Court: