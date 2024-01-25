Electoral Court received suggestions from entities and representatives of big techs on a resolution that deals with disinformation and the use of artificial intelligence
The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) held this Thursday (25 January 2024) the last day of a public hearing to receive suggestions from entities and civil society on resolutions presented for the municipal elections, held in October.
The main topic discussed was electoral propaganda, representations and electoral crimes. The debate included standards for combating disinformation and the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence). The text suggests prohibiting content “fabricated or manipulated” with artificial intelligence in electoral propaganda of facts known to be untrue or “severely decontextualized”.
According to the text, electoral advertisements that use digital technologies to “create, replace, omit, merge, change speed or superimpose images and sounds”must contain a notice to the public informing that the content has been changed.
In case of notification of illegality, the draft states that the internet application provider responsible for circulating the content will be responsible for adopting the “measures for investigation and unavailability”.
Furthermore, the TSE defines that the paid prioritization of content on the internet that promotes negative propaganda will not be allowed, as well as those that use the name of a party, federation, coalition or opposing candidate as a keyword.
Experts, representatives of entities and big techs in discussions on the topic. The platforms indicate that they are already adopting measures to ensure greater monitoring and combating misinformation, but argue that any rules regarding their monitoring role be discussed more widely by society. Representative of the Federal Government's Communication Secretariat, Samara Mariana de Castro, suggested greater transparency in access to candidate data on social networks.
For the suggestions to be put into practice in the October election, the Court must analyze and decide by March whether it will adopt the suggested changes.
In total, the TSE received 945 proposals sent by political parties and entities regarding draft resolutions that will define rules for municipal elections. The majority of contributions are focused on rules on electoral propaganda, general standards and accountability.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Electoral Court started public hearings for the municipal elections. The objective is to receive suggestions to improve the guidelines for the next election. The vice-president of the TSE, minister Cármen Lúcia, was the rapporteur of the proposals. She will be the president of the Court during the municipal elections after the departure of the current president, minister Alexandre de Moraes, who leaves the TSE in August. The 1st round will be held on October 6.
Here are the main points of the resolutions presented by the Court:
- free shipping – regulates the STF decision that determines that public transport is free and available in its entire fleet on the day of the election;
- restrictions for CACs (Hunters, Shooters and Collectors) – rule already applied in the 2022 election that prohibits the circulation of weapons throughout the country on the day of the election and 24 hours before and after the vote;
- electronic voting machines – determines that parties or candidates that challenge the electronic system without evidence must be fined for litigation in bad faith. women – resolution determines that parties or federations that participate in proportional elections must present a list with, at least, one female candidate and one male.
- black people – proposal establishes that, if an error is recognized in the candidate's racial declaration, information about race and color will be adjusted and updated in the Electoral Register. In case of error, the transfer of public resources to the candidate is prohibited;
- military – determines rules for military applications. The proposal establishes that if the soldier has less than 10 years of service, he must leave his position. Furthermore, military personnel in command roles must leave their duties within the legal deadline. For those who do not hold a command role, the deadline to leave the position will be the date of the candidacy request. If the soldier decides to resign to run for office, he must be affiliated with a political party on the date of registration of the candidacy;
- transparency – rule establishes that parties must disclose on the official website the total amount received in electoral fund resources, in addition to details of the division;
- accountability – draft establishes the need to prove the minimum investment of resources to finance applications from women and people of color, with the opening of a separate bank account to prove the regularity of the transfers;
- application of resources – text prohibits transfers of resources from the FEFC (Special Candidacy Financing Fund) to candidates who do not belong to the same federation that the party is part of;
- donations – allows individuals to make donations with their own resources through Pix.
