Court analyzes whether there was abuse of political power and misuse of media during events of September 7, 2022

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) hears from this Monday (21.Aug.2023) witnesses in cases that investigate possible deviation from the purpose of the celebrations of September 7, 2022 to promote the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the time President of the Republic, and his vice-president, General Walter Braga Netto (PL).

The 2 are investigated for abuse of political power and misuse of the media during the Independence Bicentennial celebrations in Brasília (DF) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

This Monday (21.Aug), the governor of the Federal District will be heard, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). The testimonial calendar includes:

the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL) on Tuesday (22.Aug);

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) –Bolsonaro’s Chief of Staff from August 2021 to December 2022– on Thursday (24.Aug).

The ex-Minister of Defense Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and the ex-deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB).

Last week, the electoral inspector-general, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, denied an appeal filed by the defense of Bolsonaro and Braga Netto against the payment of a fine of R$ 110,000. A fine of BRL 55,000 for each of the candidates was determined by the minister in July for failure to comply with the decision of the Electoral Court and for litigation in bad faith. Here’s the full of the decision (374 KB).

Gonçalves’ decision came after the former president and the general failed to comply with an injunction that determined the exclusion of images recorded in acts of the Bicentennial of Independence, considered electoral propaganda and published in social networks.

On June 30th, the TSE decided, by 5 votes to 2, that the former president will be prevented from running for election for 8 years from 2022 for abuse of political power and misuse of the media because of a meeting of the then Chief Executive with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July last year. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the electronic voting machines and the performance of the STF and TSE.

Even though he has already been declared ineligible, the former president faces 15 other Aijes (Electoral Judicial Investigation Actions) in the Electoral Court – among them, those that analyze the September 7 celebrations.

If upheld, the convictions of these Aijes should not be added to the punishment determined by the Court on June 30. They should only make Bolsonaro’s path to a candidacy in the next election even more difficult. read more clicking here.