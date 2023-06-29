Court judges action filed by PDT against meeting held by former president with ambassadors

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) again suspended the judgment of the Aije (Electoral Judicial Investigation Action) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. Analysis will resume on Friday (29.jun.2023).

The President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, suspended this Thursday’s session (June 29, 2023) due to the schedule. There are still the votes of 3 ministers. So far, the score is 3-1 to consider the former president ineligible for 8 years following the 2022 election.

The TSE has already formed a majority for the groundlessness of the action presented by the PDT in relation to the general Braga Netto (PL), candidate for vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket in the election.

Here is the partial result:

3 ministers voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and against that of Braga Netto: Benedito Gonçalves (rapporteur), Floriano Marques and André Ramos Tavares;

ministers voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and against that of Braga Netto: Benedito Gonçalves (rapporteur), Floriano Marques and André Ramos Tavares; 1 minister voted against making the former president ineligible: Raul Araújo.

There are still votes for the vice-president of the TSE, Minister Cármen Lúcia, Minister Nunes Marques and, lastly, the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

If convicted, Bolsonaro will be ineligible for 8 years from the 2022 election. The former president will lose the next 3 electoral disputes: 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, has already said that he will resort to the stf (Federal Court of Justice). However, this will only be possible after all appeals have been presented to the Electoral Court.

In this case, the defense must present the so-called “declaration embargoes”, which makes it possible for the defendant to contest any contradiction or omission in the trial. The appeal, however, does not have the power to change the decision and does not suspend any ineligibility.

WISHES

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, rapporteur for the action, voted for the former president’s ineligibility for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. In his vote, Gonçalves determined that Bolsonaro would be prevented from running for the next 8 years, counting from the 2022 election.

“I partially uphold the request, to convict the first investigated, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, for the practice of abuse of political power and misuse of media in the 2022 Elections and, due to his direct and personal responsibility for the unlawful conduct practiced in benefit of his candidacy for re-election to the office of President of the Republic, declare his ineligibility for 8 years following the 2022 election”, says part of the vote. Here’s the full (3 MB).

Next, ministers Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques and André Ramos Tavares voted. Here are the highlights of each minister:

Raul Araujo

He differed from the rapporteur and rejected the action presented to the Court by the PDT. The minister dismissed the crime of abuse of political power by stating that there “weightlessness” in Bolsonaro’s speeches during the meeting. Araújo also says that the transmission of the meeting by state media is justified by the fact that it is an official event of the President of the Republic. Here’s the full of the minister’s vote (1 MB).

“Since the gravity can be measured by the violation of the legal rights, legitimacy and normality of the elections, but these being subject to a value judgment of degree, the fact is that the intensity of the concretely imputed behavior – the meeting of 7/18/2022 and the content of the speech – was not so great as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility”says part of the vote.

Floriano Marques

He voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and followed the rapporteur’s vote. Floriano understood that there was a deviation from purpose and an attempt to promote himself on the part of the former president during the event. “The content of the meeting is not different from an opening of an electoral advertisement. […] Such a passage is much closer to a rally speech in an interior square”he said.

He also refuted every argument presented by the ex-president’s defense and disagreed with the vote of Raul Araújo, who stated that even if there was an intention with the event, it had no effect. According to Floriano, the meeting has serious connotations and could have had alarming dimensions if the Electoral Justice had not prohibited the transmission of the ex-president’s speech.

André Ramos Tavares

He welcomed the vote of Benedito Gonçalves, understanding that the meeting was not diplomatic in nature and highlighted the seriousness of the speech given by the former president on the occasion. According to him, the content of Bolsonaro’s speeches resulted in “tension and instability” It is “strengthened a society’s engagement in an unsubstantiated narrative”.