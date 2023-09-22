Ministers analyze, in the virtual plenary, the ex-president’s defense appeal; votes can be registered until Thursday (September 28th)

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) has 2 votes to reject the resource of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the decision that made him ineligible for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. Minister André Ramos Tavares was the 2nd to vote and took a position against, as did the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves.

The case is being judged in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers only place votes in the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis ends at 11:59 pm on September 28th.

Bolsonaro was condemned 2 months ago for a meeting with ambassadors, held in July 2022, in Alvorada. On that occasion, he criticized electronic voting machines, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE. The legality of the meeting was questioned by the PDT.

In response, Bolsonaro’s defense said that the meeting took place before the electoral period and when Bolsonaro was not an official candidate for the Palácio do Planalto. Therefore, according to the defense, only a fine would be applicable as punishment, and not the declaration of ineligibility.

In addition to the TSE, Bolsonaro’s lawyers can still appeal to the STF, presenting the so-called extraordinary appeal. Three of the 7 TSE ministers are also part of the STF and can participate in the judgment of any appeal.