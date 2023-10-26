Judgment was suspended at the Electoral Court after the vote of 3 ministers; will resume on October 31

The president of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, suspended this Thursday (26.Oct.2023) the trial of two actions against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). So far, the Electoral Court has 2 votes in favor of a new conviction of ineligibility against the former president.

The analysis of the investigation and representation against Bolsonaro will be resumed on Tuesday (Oct 31) with the votes of ministers André Ramos Tavares, Kassio Nunes Marques, Cármen Lúcia and Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE.

The Electoral Court analyzes two investigation and electoral representation actions against the celebrations of the Bicentenary of Independence, carried out by the then President of the Republic on September 7, 2022. The processes were analyzed jointly by thethe rapporteur.

This Thursday, Benedito Gonçalves presented his joint vote for the 3 processes analyzed. He defended Bolsonaro’s ineligibility, but exempted Braga Netto because he understood that, even though he was aware of the irregularities, he did not actively participate in the campaign events celebrating the Bicentenary of Independence. The rapporteur also determined the application of a fine of R$425.6 thousand for Bolsonaro and R$212.8 thousand for Braga Netto.

In his vote, Benedito Gonçalves stated that the “extensive use” of television advertising to bring supporters to the celebrations of the Bicentenary of Independence and that the action led to confusion between official government and campaign acts.

The Court has 2 votes to 1 for Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and the application of the fine to the 2 candidates. Minister Raul Araujo voted to dismiss all actions.

Floriano Marques followed the rapporteur, but defended the ineligibility of Braga Netto who, according to him, was conniving with the “serious practice of abuse of political power”.

UNDERSTAND

In total, an action was filed by the PDT and an Aije (Judicial Electoral Investigation Action) and a representation by the senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS) to investigate alleged practices of abuse of political and economic power and misuse of the media. The applicants indicate a possible misuse of purpose by the then president during the celebrations of the Bicentenary of Independence.

According to one of the requests, Bolsonaro carried out campaign acts during the civic parade on September 7, 2022, in Brasília, “with the aim of distorting the event to promote his candidacy”.

The applicants argue that the official event was funded with public resources and broadcast live by TV Brasil. The cost to public coffers for the celebrations was R$3.8 million.

During the trial, the PDT representative, lawyer Walber de Moura Agra, says that the action is more serious than the others analyzed by the Electoral Court, including the meeting with ambassadors, which led to the former president’s ineligibility. The indictment states that there was “Of course” misuse of public purpose by Bolsonaro and that the celebration date was “desecrated” by the then candidate.

The lawyer who represented Thronicke, Marilda de Paula Nascimento, stated that Bolsonaro provoked a “confusion” between public and private event.

“Bolsonaro seems to have forgotten that, while he was running for president of the Republic, he continued as head of state”he declared.

Bolsonaro’s defense, represented by Tarcísio Vieira, maintains that the acts do not confuse Bolsonaro’s participation as candidate and head of state. According to him, there are differences between the civic-military parade, held and financed by the government, and the campaign event, held in an electric trio shortly afterwards.

Mentioning the statement given by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, in the action, Tarcício says that there are elements that deny that the parade was used to “catapult” Bolsonaro’s candidacy.

O MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) if expressed support for the new request for ineligibility of the former president for seeing abuse of political power in carrying out acts in the parade on September 7, 2022, in Brasília. Here’s the complete (PDF – 258 kB).

In his opinion, the electoral deputy attorney general, Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, stated that “the evidence in the records reveals an intentional hybridization of official events, funded and organized by the federal government, with the campaign acts of the candidate for re-election”. The statement was sent to the TSE.

In Gonet Branco’s interpretation, it is possible to observe a “appropriation of segments of the State’s administrative structure with distortion of official acts commemorating a date of singular symbolic relevance in the civic calendar” by Bolsonaro.

However, the body’s opinion is against Braga Netto’s ineligibility. Gonet Branco states that “there is no proof” of the then vice-presidential candidate’s participation in the event or his agreement to the facts.

BOLSONARO INELIGIBLE

On June 30, the TSE decided, by 5 votes to 2, that the former president will be prevented from running in elections for 8 years, starting in 2022, due to abuse of political power and misuse of the media. Therefore, Bolsonaro was declared ineligible until 2030.

The action judged by the Electoral Court dealt with a meeting between the then head of the Executive and ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022. On that occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, electronic voting machines and the actions of the STF and TSE.

After the trial at the TSE, Bolsonaro’s defense filed an appeal at the TSE to indicate possible contradictions in the ruling. On September 29, the Court denied the appeals and maintained the ineligibility. Now, Bolsonaro resorts to STF to reverse the ineligibility.

This would be the same procedure adopted in other possible convictions – that is, the former president will have to appeal one by one to be able to contest an election in the next 8 years.