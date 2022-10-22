The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) determined that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) publish on his Twitter profile a right of reply to the PT candidate for the Presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvafor a publication in which the Chief Executive associated the PT member to the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital).

Minister Cármen Lúcia was the rapporteur of the process. TSE president Alexandre de Moraes voted in favor of the decision, as did ministers Benedito Gonçalves, Raul Araújo, Sérgio Banhos and Ricardo Lewandowski. Minister Carlos Horbach, who judged “defeated the order”, was the only one against the PT campaign’s request. Here’s the intact (37 KB).

The Brasil da Esperança Coalition, of which the PT is a part, stated that the request for the right of reply is “timely”, since the TSE had already determined on September 1st the exclusion of content published by Bolsonaro on his Twitter. The publications still remain on the president’s social network. Here’s the intact of the order (557 KB).

Lula’s campaign also recovered Moraes’ conclusion in the previous decision. The president of the TSE stated that the posts publicized “a fact that is known to be untrue, with the apparent purpose of linking the figure of the pre-candidate [Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, do Partido dos Trabalhadores] to criminal organization activities”.

In posts on his Twitter profile on July 19, Bolsonaro used an excerpt from a report by the RecordTV in which an alleged leader of the PCC says that the PT had a “snarky dialogue” with the criminal faction. The audio is from a Federal Police intercept.

At the postof July 2022, Bolsonaro does not mention Lula or the PCC, but uses a word game to imply that it is the former president and the faction.

“It is the group that practices illicit activities coordinated by the sixteenth and third letters of the alphabet”, wrote the president in reference to the CCP. He concluded by stating that the faction would be “missing the cephalopod invertebrate group belonging to the phylum molluscs”in an indirect mention of Lula.

In other publication, the next day, Bolsonaro wrote: “In 2018, Lula’s appointee won with a bang in prisons; In 2019, a leader of ₱₵₵ complained about our attitude towards the group and said that with ᕵᖶ [PT] the dialogue was much better. It is not me, but organized crime itself that shows that it has you as an ally and me as an enemy.”.

According to the PT campaign, Jair Bolsonaro cannot “on the pretext of tensioning a political struggle, without support in elements of reality, claiming the involvement of its opponents with organized crime, either directly or through language tricks”.

Lula’s coalition also asks that the right of reply be given within 2 days “through the use of the same boost of content eventually contracted, in the same vehicle, space, place, time, website, size, characters and other highlighting elements used in the offense”.

RIGHTS OF RESPONSE

On Thursday (Oct 20), the president of the TSE had two meetings with lawyers for the Lula and Bolsonaro campaigns. At the time, there was no proposal for an agreement on actions involving requests for a right of response. The issue could have an impact on the eve of the election, scheduled for October 30.

The meetings were held at the end of the Court session, in the afternoon, and in the evening. Cristiano Zanin and Eugênio Aragão, on behalf of Lula, and Tarcísio Vieira, Bolsonaro’s legal representative, were present.

In an interview with journalists in Juiz de Fora (MG) this Friday (21.Oct.2022), Lula commented on the meeting and stated that “no deal” on rights of reply. “Today, I spoke to the lawyer, he was going to Alexandre de Moraes to talk to him and there was a proposal for an agreement. I said there’s no deal. If we win 184 and lose 14, he [Bolsonaro] who uses our 14 and we use his 184”said.

The former president also said he hoped that 164 rights of reply granted to him on TV would be reinstated. In all, the PT obtained 184 insertions within the space destined for Bolsonaro.

On Saturday (22.Oct), the plenary of the TSE will analyze the suspension of 164 rights of reply on TV granted to the former president. In the format, there is no debate between the ministers. Votes are deposited in the Court’s electronic system. Judging will be from midnight to 11:59 pm.

The vote comes after Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, of the TSE, suspended, on Thursday (Oct 20), 164 rights of reply granted to Lula in the spaces destined for President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s defense appealed against the decision that drastically reduced his space on television in the final stretch of the 2nd round. The minister decided to suspend the rights of reply until the appeal is analyzed by the other ministers of the TSE.

On Wednesday (Oct 19), Bucchianeri had given Lula 164 rights of reply in spaces previously intended for Bolsonaro’s propaganda. She said she was against the measure, but voted in favor of Lula to follow the Court’s understanding.