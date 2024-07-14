Both votes are not valid and are only recorded for the purposes of electoral statistics; the difference is the purpose of the voter

Every 2 years, close to the elections, doubts about the difference between null and blank votes resurface among many voters. It is to explain this and other doubts in relation to the election in a simple and direct way that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) makes available on its website the Electoral Glossary.

According to the online service, the blank vote is one in which the voter does not express a preference for any of the candidates who are competing for a certain position.

Already the null vote is when the voter expresses the desire to annul the votewhen typing a number into the electronic ballot box that does not correspond to that of any of the candidates or political parties. In this way, the null vote is only recorded for electoral statistics purposes.

Both blank votes and null votes are not counted as valid votes. In this case, these votes will not go to any candidate, nor to any political party, coalition or federation.

However, you need to be careful if you intend to spoil your vote, because if the number entered does not directly correspond to that of a candidate, but belongs to a party, the vote will be registered in that party’s coalition.

ELECTORAL GLOSSARY

The TSE Electoral Glossary contains over 300 terms used in the spheres of the Electoral Court. Many of the expressions contain historical and bibliographical references. The service’s terms are arranged in alphabetical order to facilitate consultation.

It presents concepts and definitions extracted from Brazilian legal-electoral literature, doctrinal references, historical information on related terms and Brazilian electoral systems and processes, as well as images and texts linked to the entries.

The aim, according to the court, is to publicize “information that can raise awareness among voters and future voters of the importance of voting and help make them citizens who can effectively participate in the country’s political life”.

With information from TSE.