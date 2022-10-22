





(Reuters) – The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Saturday to grant the right of reply to the coalition of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) over an election advertisement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that mentions the vote obtained by the PT in prisons.

By the decision of the TSE, the right of reply must be broadcast 116 times, which corresponds to the loss, by Bolsonaro, of 24 insertions. According to the court, each of the candidates in the second round is entitled to 25 daily insertions of 30 seconds, equivalent to 125 videos per day on the five stations that broadcast the advertisement – ​​Record, RedeTV!, Band, Globo and SBT.

In the unanimous decision, the understanding of the electoral court was that the advertising piece of Bolsonaro’s campaign draws the conclusion that Lula’s candidacy would have the predilection of the “thugs”.

In her vote, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri recalled that the majority current of the court had already determined that the Electoral Justice must curb “the manipulation of information, carried out with the purpose of harming another candidacy”.

Given the proximity of the end of the electoral propaganda period, the minister also analyzed a preview of the content of Lula’s campaign response and suggested adjustments. The TSE granted a period of 24 hours for the presentation of a new media with the right of reply “for approval, after which it will be allowed to send it directly to the generator group, for the beginning of the disclosures”.

(By Alexandre Caverni)







