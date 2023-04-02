Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), granted a two-day deadline for the defense of Jair Bolsonaro to present final arguments in the action that could lead to the ineligibility of the former president.

The decision was signed this Friday (31) by the minister, who ended the instruction phase of one of the actions contesting Bolsonaro’s conduct during a meeting with ambassadors, in July 2022, when he attacked electronic ballot boxes and the Brazilian electoral system. without providing evidence.

“The rich body of evidence gathered in the records, which was formed with broad participation by the parties and the MPE, exhausts the purposes of the instruction, which is why it is necessary to close the present procedural stage”, said the minister in the decision.

The draft of the coup seized by the Federal Police (PF) at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres is among the evidence that forms part of the process.

In a statement given to the Federal Police (PF), Torres said who does not know who the author of the draft is and said that the document is “totally disposable” and “without legal viability”.