By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Corregidor General of Electoral Justice, Benedito Gonçalves, gave former president Jair Bolsonaro five days to explain a video temporarily released on his social network that questioned the electronic voting machines a few days after the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília by radical Bolsonaristas.

In the video, which aired for a few hours between the 10th and 11th of January, it was falsely said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had not been elected by the people, but chosen in an alleged collusion between ministers of the Court Electoral Superior (TSE) and Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Gonçalves took the decision as part of a lawsuit filed by the coalition headed by Lula to the TSE, which accuses Bolsonaro of misuse of the media and abuse of political power by questioning the electoral system.

“In view of the above, I order the summons of the defendants, so that they can express themselves, within the defense period (five days from the citation), on the facts articulated in the petition”, said Gonçalves, who asked the Judiciary Secretariat to update the address of Bolsonaro –who is in the United States– to quote him.

Bolsonaro is the target of 16 investigation requests at the TSE. Allies of the former president fear that he could be convicted in one of them and become ineligible, according to two sources from the PL, the former president’s party, which could disrupt the party’s expansion plans in the municipal elections in 2024 and would also prevent a Bolsonaro’s new candidacy in 2026.