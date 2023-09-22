The Superior Electoral Court formed a majority this Friday (September 22, 2023) to reject an appeal from the former president’s defense Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Court’s decision of June 2023 that made him ineligible for 8 years.

The case is analyzed in the virtual trial of the TSE, in which ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis of the appeal is scheduled to end on September 28th.

Four of the 7 TSE ministers voted to deny the appeal:

Benedito Gonçalves (case rapporteur);

Alexandre de Moraes;

André Ramos Tavares;

Carmen Lúcia.

Votes are missing from: