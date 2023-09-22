Bolsonaro was convicted of abuse of power and misuse of the media for the meeting with ambassadors in July 2022
The Superior Electoral Court formed a majority this Friday (September 22, 2023) to reject an appeal from the former president’s defense Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Court’s decision of June 2023 that made him ineligible for 8 years.
The case is analyzed in the virtual trial of the TSE, in which ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis of the appeal is scheduled to end on September 28th.
Four of the 7 TSE ministers voted to deny the appeal:
- Benedito Gonçalves (case rapporteur);
- Alexandre de Moraes;
- André Ramos Tavares;
- Carmen Lúcia.
Votes are missing from:
- Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques and Nunes Marques.
In the appeal presented to the TSE, Bolsonaro’s lawyers claimed that there was a restriction on the defense in the trial due to the lack of analysis of all the arguments presented by the defense and the presentation of witnesses.
INELIGIBLE
Bolsonaro was convicted of abuse of political power and misuse of the media for the meeting held with ambassadors, in July 2022, at Palácio da Alvorada, to attack the electronic voting system. The legality of the meeting was questioned by the PDT.
With information from Brazil Agency.
