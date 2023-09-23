Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/23/2023 – 7:09

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) formed a majority this Friday (22/09) to deny an appeal presented by the defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro that aimed to overturn the decision that made him ineligible for eight years. Of the 7 ministers, 4 have already voted and denied the ex-president’s defense appeal that requested the annulment of the previous decision of 8 years of ineligibility due to abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

So far, four of the seven members of the TSE have rejected Bolsonaro’s defense appeal. In addition to the rapporteur, Benedito Gonçalves, Alexandre de Moraes, André Ramos Tavares and Cármen Lúcia voted in the same direction.

The votes of Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques and Nunes Marques are missing.

The trial of the case began in the early hours of Friday in the court’s virtual plenary session and will continue until Thursday. In this modality, ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.

In the appeal presented to the TSE, Bolsonaro’s lawyers claim that there was a restriction on the defense in the trial due to the lack of analysis of all the arguments presented by the defense and the presentation of witnesses.

Why Bolsonaro is ineligible

On June 30, the TSE declared Bolsonaro ineligible for a period of eight years, starting from the 2022 elections. This means that the far-right politician will only be able to contest elections again in 2030, at the age of 75. At the time, the final score was 5 to 2 due to the conviction of the former president.

The majority of ministers understood that Bolsonaro committed abuse of political power and misuse of the media in a meeting with foreign ambassadors, at Palácio da Alvorada, on July 18, 2022. On that occasion, Bolsonaro made a series of unfounded attacks on the reliability of the Brazilian electoral system, especially electronic voting machines. The event lasted around 50 minutes and was broadcast live on TV Brasil and on social media.

At the time, The New York Times even published that diplomats were shaken and uncomfortable by Bolsonaro’s speeches.

After the meeting with the ambassadors, in August 2022, the PDT filed an electoral judicial investigation against Bolsonaro. The party – which had Ciro Gomes as its presidential candidate – stated that the then president abused political power.

According to the TSE, abuse of political power occurs when those who hold power take advantage of their position “to act in order to influence the voter’s vote”.

The PDT also argued that Bolsonaro misused the state apparatus, as the meeting took place at Palácio da Alvorada and was broadcast in full on TV Brasil, which is public. Brazilian legislation prohibits candidates seeking re-election from using the state structure and public machinery to their advantage.