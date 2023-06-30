4 ministers voted for the merits of the action presented by the PDT that deals with the meeting of the former president with ambassadors; The measure is valid for 8 years, but the defense can still appeal

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) formed a majority this Friday (June 30, 2023) to determine the ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

Minister Cármen Lúcia, the 5th to vote in the trial, has already said that she must accompany the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, to declare the former president’s ineligibility and the acquittal of Braga Netto. The votes of ministers Nunes Marques and Alexandre de Moraes still remain.

The ministers accepted the action presented by the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) in August 2022 against the meeting of the former head of the Executive with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July last year. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the electronic voting machines and the performance of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE.

The Electoral Court had already formed a majority to absolve General Braga Netto (PL), candidate for vice president on the ticket.

The ministers who have voted so far understood that the candidate for vice on the former president’s ticket in 2022 was unrelated to the facts presented at Aije. They accepted the argument presented by the defense that there was no direct or indirect participation of Braga Netto in the event.

Here is the result of the vote:

4 ministers voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and against Braga Netto’s: Benedito Gonçalves (rapporteur), Floriano Marques, André Ramos Tavares and Cármen Lúcia.

With the decision, Bolsonaro will be ineligible for 8 years from the 2022 election. The former president will lose the next 3 electoral disputes: 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, has already said that he will resort to the stf (Federal Court of Justice). However, this will only be possible after all appeals have been presented to the Electoral Court.

In this case, the defense must present the so-called “declaration embargoes”, which makes it possible for the defendant to contest any contradiction or omission in the trial. The appeal, however, does not have the power to change the decision and does not suspend any ineligibility.

WATCH:

WISHES

Benedito Gonçalves (Rapporteur):

The rapporteur of the action voted for the ineligibility of the former president for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. In his vote, Gonçalves determined that Bolsonaro would be prevented from running for the next 8 years, counting from the 2022 election.

In almost 4 hours of judgment, on Tuesday (27.jun), the rapporteur highlighted that the content of the ex-president’s speeches during the meeting with ambassadors was a “dangerous flirting with scamming” (read more below).

He differed from the rapporteur and rejected the action presented to the Court by the PDT. The minister dismissed the crime of abuse of political power by stating that there “weightlessness” in Bolsonaro’s speeches during the meeting. Araújo also says that the transmission of the meeting by state media is justified by the fact that it is an official event of the President of the Republic. Here’s the full of the minister’s vote (1 MB).

“Since the gravity can be measured by the violation of the legal rights, legitimacy and normality of the elections, but these being subject to a value judgment of degree, the fact is that the intensity of the concretely imputed behavior – the meeting of 7/18/2022 and the content of the speech – was not so great as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility”says part of the vote.

He voted in favor of Bolsonaro’s ineligibility and followed the rapporteur’s vote. Floriano understood that there was a deviation from purpose and an attempt to promote himself on the part of the former president during the event.

“The content of the meeting is not different from an opening of an electoral advertisement. […] Such a passage is much closer to a rally speech in an interior square”, he said. Here’s the full of the vote (2 MB).

He also refuted every argument presented by the ex-president’s defense and disagreed with the vote of Raul Araújo, who stated that, even if there was an intention with the event, it had no effect. According to Floriano, the meeting has serious connotations and could have had alarming dimensions if the Electoral Justice had not prohibited the transmission of the ex-president’s speech.

He welcomed the vote of Benedito Gonçalves, understanding that the meeting was not diplomatic in nature and highlighted the seriousness of the speech given by the former president on the occasion. According to him, the content of Bolsonaro’s speeches resulted in “tension and instability” It is “strengthened a society’s engagement in an unsubstantiated narrative”.

Tavares also recalled that the former president questioned the Brazilian electoral system at least 23 times in the year prior to the election.

“It is serious when informational chaos settles in society and it is even more serious if this state is planned and comes from a speech by the President of the Republic. […] The trust of voters in democratic institutions ceases to exist and, with this, the freedom to vote itself becomes vitiated”, he declared. Here’s the full of the vote (487 KB).

Understand

Bolsonaro is tried at the TSE for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The case deals with the meeting of the former president with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic voting machines and criticized higher court ministers. The event was broadcast on TV Brasil. Here are the former president’s allegations:

voting machines – said that the ballot boxes automatically completed the PT vote in the 2018 elections and do not have systems that allow auditing. He further stated that the 2018 results may have been changed;

calculation – Bolsonaro said that it is not possible to monitor the counting of votes and that it is carried out by a third-party company; It is

TSE ministers – stated that Minister Roberto Barroso, at the time Minister of the TSE, had been appointed to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) after giving favors to the Workers’ Party and would be pursuing persecution against him. With regard to minister Edson Fachin, at the time president of the TSE, he said that he was responsible for Lula’s eligibility.

The action was filed by the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) in August 2022, 1 month after the meeting of the then president with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. The party asked for the former president’s ineligibility and the annulment of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not happen, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the trial takes place after the election. In addition, the party requests the exclusion of videos from the content published by Brazil Agency — what has already been done.