02/29/2024 – 21:29

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) fined the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for irregular electoral propaganda in the 2022 campaign, when he ran for government of São Paulo for the PT. The Court responded to the request of the coalition of former Tucano candidate, Rodrigo Garcia. The fine is R$10,000.

Garcia's appeal was filed against the monocratic decision of Minister Floriano de Azevedo Marques, who overturned the decision of the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo and dismissed the fine. Now, the TSE overturned Azevedo Marques' determination.

The reason for the conviction was that Haddad's campaign directed the search for Garcia's name on Google to the PT member's website. “The core of the research is changed, leading to information other than that sought by the consultant, characterizing disinformation,” said minister Raul Araújo, who was followed by Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes (who voted as a replacement for Kassio Nunes Marques) and Isabel Gallotti.

Haddad had not spoken out until the publication of this text.