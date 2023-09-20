Electoral Court maintains fine of R$30,000 for publishing a video that distorts the president’s speech about MEIs

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) rejected this Tuesday (September 19, 2023), by 5 votes to 2, an appeal by the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and the deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and maintained a fine of R$30,000 for publishing a video that distorts the president’s speech Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The congressmen challenged the Electoral Court’s decision that determined permanent exclusion and payment of a fine for publishing a cropped video that insinuates that the PT member was criticizing micro-entrepreneurs.

According to representation from the Brasil da Esperança coalition, congressmen tried to distort Lula’s speech to say that the PT member insinuated that MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) is not a formal job.

The analysis of the appeal was interrupted by a request for a review from Minister Raul Araújo, who voted to acquit the congressmen. He stated that, as it was a video released during the 2022 election campaign, the matter was already “on the edge”. The understanding was accompanied by minister Nunes Marques.

O Power360 contacted Congresswoman Bia Kicis and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s advisors to comment on the decision, but had not heard back until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.