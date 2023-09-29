The case’s rapporteur mentioned that the electoral law prohibits the promotion of negative propaganda against opponents via the internet

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) fined this Thursday (September 28, 2023) the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in R$ 10,000 for publishing negative advertisements against the then candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential elections. The former chief executive’s coalition, called Pelo Bem do Brasil, was also fined R$30,000.

The case’s rapporteur, minister Benedito Gonçalves, mentioned that electoral legislation prohibits the promotion of negative propaganda against opponents via the internet. The judge also highlighted that the material had not attached the CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities) of the person responsible, nor the information that it was an electoral advertisement, both of which are mandatory during the campaign.

According to Gonçalves, Bolsonaro and his coalition used a trap to circumvent the ban “in violation of objective good faith through subterfuge, seeking to divert the Internet user’s attention and lead them to an electronic site with vast propaganda material against political opponents”.

The rapporteur’s understanding was supported by ministers Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes.

Wanted by Power360the former president’s defense said he will not comment at the moment.