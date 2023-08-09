Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2023 – 0:37 am

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided, this Tuesday (8), to fine former president Jair Bolsonaro in R$ 20,000 for irregular electoral campaign in the 2022 elections.

By majority vote, the ministers understood that Bolsonaro’s campaign used old content in last year’s election fake news about the “gay kit”.

In previous elections, the court understood as disinformation the posts that cited a non-existent distribution of kits during Dilma Rousseff’s government.

The judgment was motivated by a lawsuit filed by the campaign of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who asked for the removal of content about the kit from the “Lulaflix” page, created by Bolsonaro’s coalition during the campaign.

During the trial, the defense of Bolsonaro’s coalition defended the shelving of the action before the end of the election and mentioned that Lula’s campaign also created a website called “Bolsoflix”.