Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2023 – 21:41

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) fined former president Jair Bolsonaro R$10,000 this Thursday (28) for negative advertising on the internet against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s campaign in the 2022 elections. the TSE fined Bolsonaro’s campaign R$30,000 for the same reason.

The decision was taken unanimously after the final judgment of an action filed last year by lawyers from Lula’s coalition.

According to the indictment, ten advertisements were used on a search engine to lead users to a page with negative content, a modality prohibited by electoral legislation.

During the elections, the content was removed from the air through an injunction issued by the TSE.

During the trial, Bolsonaro’s coalition defense denied the accusation of illegal promotion and spoke out against the imposition of the fine.