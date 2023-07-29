According to the Court’s decision, the former president did not delete images of September 7 acts used as electoral propaganda

The electoral inspector, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, decided this Friday (July 28, 2023) to fine the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its vice-presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, general Braga Netto (PL), in BRL 55,000 each for failing to comply with a previous decision of the Court (BRL 50,000) and for litigation in bad faith (BRL 5,000).

The decision of the minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) came after the former president and the general did not comply with an injunction that determined the exclusion of images recorded in events commemorating the Bicentennial of Independence held in Brasília (DF) and in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro (RJ) of material considered to be electoral propaganda published on social networks.

“The various arguments brought by the investigated, however, are not able to change the conclusion in the sense that, as alleged by the plaintiff, the investigated kept posts that directly confronted the injunction issued”, he said. Here’s the full of the decision (705 KB).

According to the minister, “It was, indeed, the obligation of the investigated parties to comply with the order and exclude electoral propaganda material from their internet pages containing images of official events in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro”.

“The investigated were aware of this, and so much so that they removed content from the Liberal Party page, leaving other, similar ones, on their pages, especially on that of the candidate for re-election”he said.

The TSE minister also determined that Bolsonaro and Braga Netto prove the origin of the resources used to fund the acts carried out in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro on September 7, 2022.

Information was requested on the organization of events in the state capitals within 5 days for governors, ministers and the Commands of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Below is a list of those mentioned in the decision:

The electoral inspector also established a schedule of hearings to hear the witnesses in the case. Among them are Ibaneis Rocha, Cláudio Castro, the former Minister of the Civil House of the Bolsonaro government, senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), and former federal deputy Daniel Silveira.

The witnesses will be heard in August at the headquarters of the TSE, in Brasília. In the case of Silveira –stuck since February 2023 for failure to comply with precautionary measures – will be by videoconference at the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison (Bangu 8), in Rio de Janeiro.

SHARES IN THE TSE

The electoral corregidor brought together 3 Aijes (Judicial Electoral Investigation Actions) carried out by the Brasil da Esperança coalition of the PT (Workers’ Party), PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) and PV (Green Party), by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party ) and by the senator and then candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil-MS). It also included a RepEsp (Special Representation) by Thronicke.

The actions accuse Bolsonaro and Braga Netto of abuse of political and economic power, misuse of the media and prohibited conduct for public agents in an election campaign.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 sought Bolsonaro’s defense this Friday (July 28, 2023). Contacts were made by phone at 9:26 pm and 9:28 pm and message via WhatsApp at 8:12 pm and 8:13 pm. As of the completion and publication of this text, no response has been received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include the former president’s statement regarding the case. This digital newspaper found that Braga Netto will not comment, but that the ticket’s lawyers will adopt the relevant measures.