Representations against the parties investigated the alleged receipt of undeclared funds in the 2014 elections

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously decided to file 3 representations against PP, PT It is MDB this Thursday (30.Mar.2023). The processes investigated alleged receipt of undeclared financial resources, the so-called Caixa 2, in the 2014 elections by parties originating from Petrobras. The cases were related to the investigations of the Lava Jato operation.

In the plenary session this Thursday (March 30), the Electoral Corregidor General, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, presented a vote after requesting a review of the process, opted to follow the position of the original rapporteurs of each process who decided to archive the representations in 2020.

According to him, the actions questioned whether the political parties represented in previous years, through service providers, could characterize financing from a prohibited source. The question was removed during the progress of the process in the Electoral Court.

“There is not the slightest supporting evidence to be able to proceed with the investigation”, said Gonçalves.

The request for an electoral investigation against the 3 parties was presented by the then Minister of the TSE and Electoral Corregidor General, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, in 2016. The magistrate decided to open the processes after receiving documents sent by the then responsible for Lava Jato in 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, former judge and senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

The current rapporteurs of the 3 cases are the Minister President of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, and Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. The original rapporteur, by the minister and president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber, and minister Luís Roberto Barroso, is no longer part of the composition of the Electoral Justice.