The investigation is part of an inquiry that investigates conduct by former President Bolsonaro; minister cites “climate of coup articulation”

The Inspector General of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Benedito Gonçalves, extended for 90 days investigations into disclosures of attacks on the Brazilian electoral system by digital groups. Here’s the full of the decision (319 KB).

The investigation runs within the ongoing investigation at the Court that also investigates attacks by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against electronic voting machines. The process was opened in August 2021 by statements made by Bolsonaro in live on social networks in which he promised to present evidence of fraud in the 2014 and 2018 elections. The statements were not proven.

Minister Benedito Gonçalves responds to a request presented by the PF (Federal Police). In his decision, he cites the acts of extremists against the buildings of the Three Powers, on January 8th. He mentions the existence of a coup joint climate” what “continued to hover around the 2022 Elections” even after graduation of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Only with the firm action of the Brazilian democratic institutions, which protected and guaranteed the maintenance of the Democratic State of Law, does it appear that the state of normality in the country has been resumed“, says Gonçalves.

In addition, the Corregidor also decided to revoke the demonetization of 4 channel profiles on social networks that had spread misinformation against President Lula.