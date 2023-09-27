Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 22:29

The plenary session of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) excluded this Tuesday, 26th, the Armed Forces and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) from the list of entities that supervise electronic voting machines. The resolution was reported by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The instruction was approved unanimously.

The decision comes almost a year after the 2022 elections. At the time, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies used questions sent by the Armed Forces to the TSE to discredit the electronic voting machines and, in this way, raise doubts about the victory of the PT member Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both Bolsonaro and high-ranking members of the Armed Forces are being investigated for an attempted coup d’état.

The Armed Forces had been included in the list of supervisory entities in 2021. “I understand that the participation of the Armed Forces in the list of supervisory entities of the electronic voting system and also in the electoral transparency commission was not necessary, reasonable and efficient,” he stated. Moraes.

“It has been demonstrated, as we can all see, that it is absolutely incompatible with the constitutional and legal functions of the Armed Forces to also be on the list of supervisory entities. We will maintain, here, the Armed Forces within the list of legal and constitutional duties, within the logistical and security support that it has always provided to the elections”, added the president of the TSE.

In relation to the STF, Moraes explained that the exclusion is due to the fact that the Supreme Court is the competent body for any appeals and actions proposed based on TSE decisions.

Check out the entities capable of monitoring the electoral process below:

– Political parties, federations and coalitions;

– Brazilian Bar Association (OAB);

– Public ministry;

– National Congress;

– Comptroller General of the Union;

– Federal police;

– Brazilian Computing Society;

– Federal Council of Engineering and Agronomy;

– National Council of Justice;

– National Council of the Public Ministry;

– Court Union accounts;

– National Confederation of Industry, other members of the Industry System and corporate entities belonging to System S;

– Brazilian private, non-profit entities, with notable performance in oversight and transparency of public management, accredited by the TSE;

– And information technology departments of universities accredited by the TSE.