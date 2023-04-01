With the end of this stage, a case that could make the former president ineligible must be brought to trial

The Corregidor General of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, ended this Friday (31.Mar.2023) the current stage of the action that investigates the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and may make you ineligible. With the end of the evidence collection phase, the case must be brought to trial at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Here’s the full (145 KB) of the decision.

The investigation analyzes a meeting between the former president and ambassadors in July 2022, when Bolsonaro asked questions about the electoral system. The then president criticized the electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and cited alleged fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that were never proven.

In all, there are 16 Aijes (Electoral Judicial Investigation Actions) in the TSE that investigate Bolsonaro. The investigation into the meeting with the ambassadors includes, among the evidence gathered, the draft with proposals to reverse the result of the 2022 elections found in the house of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres .

On March 14, Bolsonaro admitted that actions in the Electoral Court could make him ineligible and put a brake on his electoral aspirations in 2026. The speech was given at an event with businessmen held in Orlando, in the United States.