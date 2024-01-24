Electoral Court receives suggestions for resolutions with changes presented for the October elections

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) resumed this Wednesday (24 January 2024) public hearings to receive suggestions for the guidelines for the municipal elections, held in October this year. It is the 2nd day of work at the Electoral Court. The hearings will be held until next Thursday (25 January 2024) under the command of the vice-president of the Court, Minister Cármen Lúcia.

This Wednesday, resolutions dealing with the registration of candidacies, accountability and electoral funds were discussed. Representatives of political entities and parties presented suggestions that must be analyzed by March to be applied in the next election.

Most of the suggestions focused on the candidacies of black people, gender quotas and rules for using the Electoral Fund.

Here are the main points of the resolutions presented by the Court:

women – resolution determines that parties or federations that participate in proportional elections must present a list with at least one female and one male candidate.

black people – proposal establishes that, if an error is recognized in the candidate's racial declaration, information about race and color will be adjusted and updated in the Electoral Register. In case of error, the transfer of public resources to the candidate is prohibited;

military – determines rules for military applications. The proposal establishes that if the soldier has less than 10 years of service, he must leave his position. Furthermore, military personnel in command roles must leave their duties within the legal deadline. For those who do not hold a command role, the deadline to leave the position will be the date of the candidacy request. If the soldier decides to resign to run for office, he must be affiliated with a political party on the date of registration of the candidacy;

transparency – rule establishes that parties must disclose on the official website the total amount received in electoral fund resources, in addition to the details of the division;

accountability – draft establishes the need to prove the minimum investment of resources to finance applications from women and people of color, with the opening of a separate bank account to prove the regularity of the transfers;

application of resources – text prohibits transfers of resources from the FEFC (Special Candidacy Financing Fund) to candidates who do not belong to the same federation that the party is part of;

donations – allows individuals to make donations with their own resources through Pix.

On the last day of hearings, on Thursday (January 25), the resolution that debates the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the electoral process will be discussed. The text suggests prohibiting content “fabricated or manipulated” with artificial intelligence in electoral propaganda of facts known to be untrue or “severely decontextualized”. In addition, rules on representations and electoral offenses will be discussed.

For the suggestions to be put into practice in the October election, the Court must analyze and decide by March whether it will adopt the suggested changes.

In total, the TSE received 45 proposals sent by political parties and entities regarding draft resolutions that will define rules for municipal elections. The majority of contributions are focused on rules on electoral propaganda, general standards and accountability.