BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Monday presented what it said were a series of errors in assumptions, concepts and even a lack of methodological basis in questions presented by the Armed Forces about electronic voting machines in the Transparency Commission of Elections (CTE) created by the court.

The court released the full 35 pages, divided into seven topics, with the questions and technical answers given by the court to the Armed Forces representative on the commission, General Heber Garcia Portella.

In the first of the topics, regarding the confidence level of the ballot box integrity test, the TSE said that the representative of the Armed Forces assumes that the “probability of occurrence of non-compliance (problems) as being of the order of 50%”, without there is a “theoretical-methodological basis” that justifies this finding.

In view of the fact that no irregularity was ever found in the previous integrity tests, the court said that it is acceptable for a probability of non-compliance to occur equal to 0.01%.

The military would have pointed out to the commission that the level of confidence in this type of test would be low.

“As a consequence, it is concluded that the sampling error calculated by the equation presented by the representative of the Armed Forces is purely and simply the result of the adoption of a different premise, not justifiable in the face of the security mechanisms of the system”, replied to the technical area of ​​the court.

In another topic, the military defended the adoption of a kind of redundancy of vote totaling with the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs), at the same time that this step is carried out centrally by the TSE. According to him, this could “decrease society’s perception that only the TSE controls the entire electoral process and increase the cyber resilience of the vote-counting system”.

The technical area of ​​the TSE responded that there is a “misconception regarding the current description of the totalization”. The court highlighted that the centralization that currently takes place in the TSE is only of equipment, and after accepting the suggestion of the Federal Police as a way to reduce the attack surface of hackers, emphasizing that the command of this process remains in charge of the TREs.

“So, with all due respect, there is no ‘dark room’ for investigation. The votes typed in the electronic ballot box are votes automatically computed and can be counted anywhere, including at all points in Brazil”, said the technical area of ​​the TSE.

On several occasions, without presenting evidence, President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that there would be a supposed place reserved for the tallying of votes in the TSE elections. He has already defended that there should be a computer for the Armed Forces to carry out a parallel accounting of the election — a measure that has no legal support.

After rebutting and giving explanations on each of the points, the TSE concludes that “it presented clarifications and pointed out the measures that are already adopted, in order to ensure integrity, safe and transparent elections”.

(Reporting by Ricardo BritoEditing by Pedro Fonseca)