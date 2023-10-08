Secretary Júlio Valente shows how society can audit the system at a Democratic Transparency Cycle event for 2024

On Wednesday (4.Oct.2023), the “Democratic Transparency Cycle – 2024 Elections” which also marks the opening of the electronic voting machine’s source code. During the event, representatives from inspection entities were presented with various opportunities to audit electronic voting machines and electoral systems.

Júlio Valente, secretary of IT (Information Technology) of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), led the presentation and highlighted that this is the beginning of a total of 40 audits that will take place throughout the electoral process.

He explained to those present in Auditorium I, at the Court’s headquarters, that electronic voting machines, adopted by the Electoral Court after the 1996 elections, eliminated a past marked by known fraud by putting an end to human manipulation of the voting process.

“Today, [com o voto informatizado] We have a process in Brazil that is safe. There has not been a single proven case of fraud for 27 years.”said Valente.

Constant improvement

The secretary highlighted that, despite the large territorial dimension of the country and the electorate of more than 150 million people spread across 5,570 municipalities, in addition to being responsible for organizing the election itself, the Electoral Court still promotes constant innovations in electoral equipment and systems to ensure the maintenance of a high level of efficiency in the voting and vote counting processes.

“Brazil has the largest computerized election in the world, with a unique computerization model”he said.

Accessibility features

Electronic voting, according to Valente, still allows the full inclusion of population groups that, in the previous model of paper ballots, were unable to vote easily and independently.

“Today we have people with severe visual difficulties who vote, indigenous people who vote and people who are not literate in Portuguese, literate only in Brazilian Sign Language, who also vote in the electronic ballot box”he stated.

Audit opportunities

The 14 classes of supervisory entities, which represent society, can closely monitor all phases of the electronic voting machine’s source code, ranging from the development (current phase) of the code to the digital signature and sealing of the systems. According to him, by inviting institutions to participate, the TSE’s objective is to demonstrate that the electronic voting system does “just what you expect”.

In addition to the inspection of the set of commands existing in the ballot boxes and electoral systems, there are other important inspection stages before the elections, such as the Public Ballot Box Security Test (TPS 2023), which, this year, will take place from November 27th to the 1st from December; the TPS Confirmation Test, in May 2024; and the Digital Signature and Systems Sealing Ceremony, in August 2024.

In September, 1 month before the vote, the Media Generation Ceremony and the preparation of the electronic ballot boxes that will be used to collect the electorate’s vote are also held. In October, on the eve of the day on which Brazilian men and women go to polling stations, the correspondence tables are also checked, which consists of a list of polling stations associated with the equipment’s unique identification number.

On election day, supervision can be carried out in at least 3 ways: checking the zeroth report, issued by the ballot box before voting begins, which proves that the equipment does not have a previously registered vote for any candidate; carrying out the Integrity Test, the purpose of which is to verify whether the vote typed is the same as the one that will be counted in the ballot box; and the Ballot Ballot (BU) conference, voting closed.

Valente explained that, after the election, the system can also be audited through the following mechanisms: checking the Ballot Boxes (BUs), report with the total votes cast by voters in each equipment; Digital Vote Registration (RDV) and electronic voting machine logs. All files are published on the TSE Open Data Portal for public consultation by any interested person.

“In addition to disclosing the final result – the sum –, we also publicize the portions that make up the sum: each of the ballots from each of the electoral stations”concluded the secretary.

With information from TSE