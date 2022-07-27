The organ says it is the largest production in history, with a number equivalent to 21.6% of all urns manufactured since 1996.

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) finalized last Friday (22.Jul.2022) the bidding process for 225 thousand electronic voting machines produced by the brand Positive. According to the organ, this was the largest production of urns in history, which corresponds to 21.6% of all 1,042,118 urns manufactured since 1996.

The urns are of the UE2020 model. In note, the court said that the new version has an 18 times faster processor than the previous one, as well as a new design. The keyboard of the product has been changed and the battery of the equipment will have a duration equivalent to the useful life of the urn.

Here is the comparison between the 2 versions of the equipment:

Model UE2020, latest



Reproduction / TSE

UE2015, previous model



Reproduction / TRE-TO

In 2020, Positivo won the bid for the production of new electronic voting machines. According to the TSE, the models were inspected during manufacture and safety tests were carried out on all equipment.

“The manufacturing process is more complex than that of most electronic equipment. The level of quality required in the production line and in the TSE audit is higher than that used in the electronics market”, said Rafael Azevedo, coordinator of Electoral Technology at the TSE’s Information Technology Secretariat.

About 577,000 ballot boxes will be made available to the Regional Electoral Courts for the 2022 elections, in which the eligible population will choose the new presidents of the Republic, governors, senators and federal, state and district deputies.