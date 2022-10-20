Bolsonaro’s campaign piece said that PT was not acquitted and called him “corrupt”
The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) confirmed, this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) the suspension of the electoral propaganda of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who calls former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “corrupt” and “thief”.
Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino had ordered the play to be suspended on October 12. Now, the Court has unanimously approved its decision.
According to Sanseverino, the propaganda claims contradict the right to the presumption of innocence.
“It appears that, as alleged, the contested electoral propaganda is illegal, as it attributes to the candidate the conduct of ‘corrupt’ and ‘thief’, not observing the governing electoral legislation and the rule of treatment based on the constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence or no guilt”says part of the decision.
“The illegality of the contested propaganda lies in the use of the expressions ‘corrupt’ and ‘thief’, abusively attributed to the candidate of the representative coalition, in violation of the presumption of innocence”continues the TSE minister.
Sanseverino’s decision overturned the entirety of a program broadcast by Jair Bolsonaro on October 9.
The suspension request was made by Lula’s campaign. Lawyers had pointed out that the pieces “go beyond the right to freedom of expression and affect honor” of the PT, associating the vote for the ex-president with the choice of a corrupt one. They had also argued that the program “leads the voter to false information that Lula is not innocent”.
On Wednesday (Oct 19), Bolsonaro’s campaign ran an advertisement that reused an excerpt from the previously vetoed piece. The part, which featured a speech by the retired minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Marco Aurélio Mello, ended up being suppressed by the TSE itself, during its broadcast on television.
Watch the excerpt in which Marco Aurélio says that former President Lula was not acquitted by the Supreme Court and how the electoral propaganda of Jair Bolsonaro was (from 1min14s onwards) with the deleted excerpt:
The ex-minister’s speech was made in an interview with Band Journal. He says the following in the cut part: “The Supreme Court did not exonerate him. [Lula]. The Supreme Court accepted the nullity of the criminal process..
In place of the snippet, a QR Code and the following message: “Exhibited to replace program suspended for electoral infraction”.
wanted by Power 360Marcus Aurelius said he was not “engaged in any partisan politics” and that the statement used in the president’s campaign had been given to journalists – in this case, the Band Journal. Here is the full text of the former minister’s response: “Let truth and reason prevail. I am not engaged in any partisan politics. I spoke to the mainstream press.”.
O Power 360 found that Bolsonaro’s campaign is already in contact with the TSE secretariat to understand what happened. There is the impression that the Judiciary Secretariat misinterpreted Sanseverino’s decision.
The decision does not specifically address suggestions that Lula was not exonerated, but the expressions “thief” and “corrupt”which are not used in Marcus Aurelius’ statement.
OTHER SIDE
O Power 360 got in touch with former minister Marco Aurélio, with the defense of President Jair Bolsonaro and also with the TSE. In the case of the Court, to ask who was responsible for suppressing the part of the advertisement. He had the following answers:
- Marco Aurelio – said not to be “engaged” in political campaigns and that his speech was made to the press (in this case, the Band Journal);
- defense of Jair Bolsonaro – did not respond until the publication of this text, but the Power 360 found that the campaign believes that there was a mistake by the TSE. The space remains open for possible manifestation;
- TSE – did not respond until the publication of this text; the space remains open for possible manifestation.
