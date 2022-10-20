Bolsonaro’s campaign piece said that PT was not acquitted and called him “corrupt”

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) confirmed, this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) the suspension of the electoral propaganda of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who calls former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “corrupt” and “thief”.

Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino had ordered the play to be suspended on October 12. Now, the Court has unanimously approved its decision.

According to Sanseverino, the propaganda claims contradict the right to the presumption of innocence.

“It appears that, as alleged, the contested electoral propaganda is illegal, as it attributes to the candidate the conduct of ‘corrupt’ and ‘thief’, not observing the governing electoral legislation and the rule of treatment based on the constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence or no guilt”says part of the decision.

“The illegality of the contested propaganda lies in the use of the expressions ‘corrupt’ and ‘thief’, abusively attributed to the candidate of the representative coalition, in violation of the presumption of innocence”continues the TSE minister.

Sanseverino’s decision overturned the entirety of a program broadcast by Jair Bolsonaro on October 9.

The suspension request was made by Lula’s campaign. Lawyers had pointed out that the pieces “go beyond the right to freedom of expression and affect honor” of the PT, associating the vote for the ex-president with the choice of a corrupt one. They had also argued that the program “leads the voter to false information that Lula is not innocent”. reuse

On Wednesday (Oct 19), Bolsonaro’s campaign ran an advertisement that reused an excerpt from the previously vetoed piece. The part, which featured a speech by the retired minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Marco Aurélio Mello, ended up being suppressed by the TSE itself, during its broadcast on television.

Watch the excerpt in which Marco Aurélio says that former President Lula was not acquitted by the Supreme Court and how the electoral propaganda of Jair Bolsonaro was (from 1min14s onwards) with the deleted excerpt:

The ex-minister’s speech was made in an interview with Band Journal. He says the following in the cut part: “The Supreme Court did not exonerate him. [Lula]. The Supreme Court accepted the nullity of the criminal process..