Ministers concluded that the former president used celebrations of September 7th last year to campaign for elections and established a penalty of ineligibility. In June, Bolsonaro had already been convicted by the court. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) sentenced this Tuesday (10/31) former president Jair Bolsonaro and his candidate for vice in 2022, general Braga Netto, for committing abuse of political power, misuse of the media and prohibited conduct in the celebrations of the Bicentenary of Brazil’s Independence that took place in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro on September 7 last year.

The rapporteur of the cases, minister Benedito Gonçalves, and ministers Floriano Marques, André Ramos Tavares, Cármen Lúcia and Alexandre de Moraes voted for conviction. The established penalty is ineligibility for both for eight years. Furthermore, Bolsonaro must pay a fine of R$425 thousand and Braga Netto, R$212 thousand.

Ministers Nunes Marques and Raul Araújo, defeated, voted to acquit both and impose a fine of R$20,000 on the candidate.

The case was the subject of three electoral judicial investigation actions (Aijes), authored by the PDT and former presidential candidate Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), who accused Bolsonaro of having used the ceremonies to campaign for elections.

Bolsonaro and Braga Netto’s defense asked for the cases to be archived and denied irregularities. Among other arguments, he stated that Bolsonaro participated in the events as president and did not run an election campaign. Appeals can still be made to the TSE and the Federal Supreme Court.

In June, Bolsonaro had already been condemned by the TSE, which made him ineligible until 2030 for having used a meeting with ambassadors to question the electoral system. Ineligibility penalties are not added.

Other processes

The main figure on the Brazilian right still has a dozen lawsuits ahead of him in the country’s electoral court. The lawsuits question, among others, attacks on the electoral system after the results were announced; the use of the public machine to promote candidacy through social programs; and alleged privileged treatment of the broadcaster Jovem Pan.

There are also investigations in the criminal sphere, such as the case of Saudi jewelry or the investigation into the coup acts promoted by Bolsonaristas in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, on January 8th of this year. Furthermore, in October the Federal Police launched an operation to investigate whether the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) was spying on Bolsonaro’s opponents during the former president’s administration.

