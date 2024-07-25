Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/24/2024 – 22:19

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported this Wednesday (24) that it has decided not to send two representatives to monitor the presidential elections in Venezuela. The election will be held next Sunday (28).

The measure was taken after President Nicolás Maduro, who is running for reelection, stated that elections in Brazil are not audited. The statements were made during a rally held on Tuesday (23). According to Maduro, Venezuela has “the best auditing in the world” and that “no ballot paper is audited in Brazil”.

In light of the statements, the TSE reaffirmed that electronic voting machines are auditable and secure and declared that Maduro’s statements are false.

“In the face of false statements against Brazilian electronic voting machines, which, contrary to what was stated by Venezuelan authorities, are auditable and secure, the Superior Electoral Court will not send technicians to respond to an invitation made by the National Electoral Commission of that country to monitor next Sunday’s election,” the court said in a statement.

“The Brazilian Electoral Court does not accept that, internally or externally, through statements or acts that are disrespectful to the fairness of the Brazilian electoral process, the seriousness and integrity of elections and electronic voting machines in Brazil are disqualified with lies,” he added.

The TSE had appointed two experts in electoral systems to the court’s mission in the Venezuelan election. The invitation to monitor the voting was made by the National Electoral Council of Venezuela.

Sending ministers or court officials to monitor elections in foreign countries is a standard measure taken by the TSE, which also receives international delegations during municipal and presidential elections.

In the Venezuelan elections, President Nicolás Maduro will run for re-election and nine other candidates are registered. However, there are reports of arrests of opponents on the eve of the vote and restrictions on the freedom of the population, the media and international observers.