By Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) withdrew the invitation it had made for European Union representatives to accompany the October elections as observers, after complaints from the government of President Jair Bolsonaro about the presence of this type of diplomatic mission during the claim.

The TSE stated, in a note, that in preliminary conversations with EU representatives “it found that all the necessary conditions were not present to enable a comprehensive election observation mission”

The electoral court explained that a European mission would entail the visit of dozens of technicians and would deal with various issues related to the electoral system.

“In the coming months, if the need and interest of both sides is verified, there may be a lower and technical participation of EU members in the electoral period”, added the court.

European Commission Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Peter Stano, for his part, reported that the EU had initially received an invitation letter from the TSE in early March to deploy an Exploratory Mission, a measure that would require an examination of the usefulness, opportunity and feasibility of its implementation.

“However, the TSE informed us that it will not proceed with its March request, due to reservations expressed by the Brazilian government,” Stano said in a statement. “Under these circumstances, we will not send an exploratory mission to Brazil to assess a possible EU Election Observation Mission,” he added.

The spokesperson explained that, in general, sending “electoral missions to a host country always requires a formal invitation letter and a general consensus among institutions on the possibility of inviting a mission, which does not currently occur in Brazil”.

The information about the withdrawal of the TSE and the cancellation of the invitation to the EU was first disclosed by the Nexo website and later confirmed by sources to Reuters.

Last month, Reuters had revealed that in March the TSE had made an invitation for the European Union to be an observer for this year’s elections for the first time.

Subsequently, the Itamaraty issued a statement in which it expressed its displeasure with the government’s invitation by the TSE.

“With regard to an eventual invitation to a mission by the European Union, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls that it is not in Brazil’s tradition to be evaluated by an international organization of which it is not a member. It should be noted that the European Union, unlike the OAS and OSCE, for example, does not send electoral missions to its own member states,” said the note distributed by Itamaraty at the time.

In the note released this Tuesday, the TSE emphasizes that the president of the court, Minister Edson Fachin, mobilized the main international electoral observation organizations in the world to monitor this year’s general elections “with the aim of increasing transparency, promoting the strengthening institutional framework and defend Brazilian democracy”.

According to the TSE, the participation of representatives of the electoral observation missions of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasul) and the Electoral Network of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) is confirmed so far.

“In addition to these three international missions, the TSE is also negotiating the arrival of representatives of the US organizations Carter Center and International Foundation for Electoral Systems (Ifes), the Interamerican Union of Electoral Organisms (Uniore) and the World Network of Electoral Justice.”

Last week, in a tone of irony and after making new attacks on the voting system, Bolsonaro said he wanted to give an “air of legality” to the electoral process by inviting international observers, who, according to him, would just watch.

(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski, in Brussels Edition by Eduardo Simões, Alexandre Caverni and Pedro Fonseca)

