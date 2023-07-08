Estadão Contenti

07/08/2023

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will run, starting this Monday, 10, a campaign on television and radio where it says that freedom of expression “is not a license to spread blows and hate”. The debut of the material will take place ten days after former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was sentenced to eight years of ineligibility by the Court, for abuse of power and misuse of the media for inciting fraud in electronic ballot boxes and promoting attacks against the democracy.

The campaign, which is 30 seconds long, stages a battle of rhymes where a woman dressed in a shirt written “democracy” defends that the right to express oneself does not allow people to spread disinformation and anti-democratic actions. “Freedom of expression is not a license to spread lies, hate, scams and quarrels. Democracy is earned, not luck. You can retreat because the conscience here is strong”, sings the character.

Then, the phrase “in the moment of truth, democracy speaks louder” is said, which, according to the TSE, is the slogan of the campaign. According to the court, the video will run in the media until September 15 and is intended to “transfer messages such as the importance of respect, tolerance and freedom of expression”.

According to Giselly Siqueira, Secretary of Communication and Multimedia at the TSE, the body seeks to remind society that the democratic environment does not allow for violations of rights, attacks and hateful speeches. “The song’s message is clear: ‘Freedom of expression is not a license to spread lies, hate, blows or quarrels’. We must always reject any type of violence, respect differences and always be alert to face any type of misinformation, ”she explains.























