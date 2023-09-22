Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/22/2023 – 0:41

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), voted today (22) against the appeal to overturn the decision that made former president Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for 8 years. The trial of the case began in the early hours of Friday in the court’s virtual plenary session.

In June this year, Bolsonaro was condemned by the TSE for abuse of political power and misuse of the media for the meeting held with ambassadors, in July last year, at Palácio da Alvorada, to attack the electronic voting system. The legality of the meeting was questioned by the PDT.

In the appeal presented at the TSE, Bolsonaro’s lawyers claimed that there was a restriction on the defense in the trial due to the lack of analysis of all the arguments presented by them and the presentation of witnesses.

In the virtual trial, ministers enter the votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis of the appeal is scheduled to end on the 28th of this month.

In addition to Gonçalves, ministers Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares, Raul Araújo, Cármen Lúcia, Nunes Marques and Alexandre de Moraes will also vote.