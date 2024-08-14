Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2024 – 22:34

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) began judging this Tuesday (13) an appeal against the revocation of the mandate of the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), for abuse of political and economic power in the 2022 elections.

Last year, the Regional Electoral Court of Roraima (TRE-RR) revoked the mandate of Denarium and his deputy, Edilson Damião (Republicans), because it understood that there was illegality in the distribution of basic food baskets and benefits for home renovation during the election year. With the revocation, the court ordered that new elections be held.

During the session, lawyer Fernando Neves defended the annulment of the decision that revoked the governor’s mandate and said that there were no irregularities in the distribution of benefits.

According to Neves, there was no creation of new social programs, but rather the merger of existing ones.

“I express my confidence that the resources will be provided and the will of the electorate of Roraima, who elected Antonio Denarium in the first round with a large margin of votes, will be confirmed,” said the defender.

In today’s session, the TSE ministers heard oral arguments from the governor’s defense. The votes will be cast in a session that will be scheduled for a later date.