The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously approved this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) a resolution that prohibits betting on election resultsthe so-called “electoral bets”. The announcement was made by the president of the Court, Cármen Lúcia, during a plenary session.

The text makes the practice illegal –that is, anyone who places bets involving the outcome of the elections will be committing an electoral crime that could constitute abuse of economic power and illicit voter capture.

According to the resolution, the use of betting sites for the sale, distribution of goods and draws linked to candidates or the result of the election is also prohibited.

The text makes a change to another TSE resolution, already in force, so that it can be updated as necessary “clarification” of the standard with “current practices”. Currently, Brazilian legislation is not clear about this prohibition.

According to Cármen Lúcia, the measure was taken so that the elections would be a more “safe, transparent and respectful of voters”. She also highlighted the proximity of the election –missing 19 days until the 1st round of municipal elections.

The president of the TSE states that the proposal takes into consideration “the practice of lottery competitions that have been carried out involving predictions of results in the 2024 elections with offers of financial or material advantages of any nature with the potential to interfere in the electoral process”.

The loophole in the electoral law has led bookmakers to create options for the dispute. The Ministry of Finance states that the practice is illegal and that there are only two possibilities allowed for fixed-odds bets: those on sports themes and those on virtual online gaming events. According to the agency, “bets that go beyond the two modalities are not established by law”.

The PL (bill) for the taxation of sports betting was approved by the Senate on December 12, 2023. It was sanctioned by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on December 30, with vetoes, such as the section that exempted taxation on prizes below R$2,112.

However, there was no specific regulation at the TSE that prohibited betting on municipal elections. As shown by the Poder360some websites took advantage of the uncertainty to offer betting options for the elections in Brazil.