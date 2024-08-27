THE TSE (Superior Electoral Court) authorized this Monday (August 26, 2024) the participation of 4 entities as observers of the October municipal elections. The action of independent missions is a standard measure that occurs in all elections.

With the decision, the MCCE (Movement to Combat Electoral Corruption), the Anadep (National Association of Public Defenders), Electoral Transparency Brazil and the Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro) will be able to verify all stages of the election and must issue a work report at the end of the elections.

According to the TSE, the work of observer entities helps to confirm the transparency and integrity of Brazilian elections.

“The work of national electoral observation missions in monitoring the electoral process and the elections next October demonstrates the commitment of the Electoral Court to total transparency, in addition to guaranteeing the fairness, security and integrity of the Brazilian electronic voting system”he declared.

In the 2022 presidential elections, more than 120 international observers attested to the reliability of the Brazilian election. Among the entities that participated are: OAS (Organization of American States), the Parlasul (Mercosur Parliament) and the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries).

With information from Brazil Agency.