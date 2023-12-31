Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 7:07

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will collect suggestions from people and public and private institutions to improve the resolutions that will govern the 2024 elections. Ideas can be sent through a form that will be available from January 4th to 19th on the Portal of the TSE, and will be debated in public hearings scheduled for the 23rd, 24th and 25th of the same month, led by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia.

Among the topics that may receive proposals are electoral research and electoral systems, candidacy registration, Special Campaign Financing Fund (FEFC) – the electoral fund -, accountability, political propaganda, among others.

The hearings that will debate the suggestions will be broadcast live on the Electoral Justice channel on YouTube. People who want to speak during the hearings about their suggestions must register to do so on the same form. Participation can be in person or virtual. The public hearings will take place from 9 am, in Auditorium I of the TSE headquarters, in Brasília.

It is estimated that each hearing will last up to two hours and those registered will be able to speak for five minutes.