Minister Benedito Gonçalves, Inspector of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), decided this Saturday, 12, to give President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and General Walter Braga Netto (PL), who was his candidate for election, a period of three days. vice president in this year’s elections, justify the request for witnesses in actions that ask for an investigation of the political use of the Independence Day celebrations.

When responding to investigation requests made by the PDT and Senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS), Bolsonaro and Braga Netto requested that 12 witnesses be heard, such as the governors of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). ), and the ministers of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, and of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

Now, the TSE minister assessed that it is necessary to prove the “utility of the required evidence”. Although he mentions that witness evidence is “always admissible”, Gonçalves considers that “any and all evidentiary initiative must aim at a useful result”.

In addition to the governors and ministers, the following were cited as witnesses: Luiz Fernando Bandeira de Mello, counselor of the National Council of Justice (CNJ); João Henrique Nascimento de Freitas, chief advisor to the President of the Republic; Eduardo Maragna Guimarães Lessa, deputy head of the Ceremonial of the Presidency of the Republic; Flávio Botelho Peregrino, army colonel; Luiz Claudio Macedo Santos, Army Brigadier; Archbishop Marcony Vinícius Ferreira, Ordinary Military Bishop of Brazil; José Pedro, Ambassador of Cape Verde to Brazil; and Emmanoel Pereira, Minister of the Superior Labor Court.

In the PDT’s action, there is a request to investigate the existence of “campaign acts during the civic parade commemorating the bicentennial of Brazil’s independence” on September 7 with the aim of “distorting the event to promote his candidacy” . Soraya asks that the use of public machine structures to carry out the event be investigated.

In a speech delivered in a sound car after the September 7 parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, which traditionally takes place every year and has authorities from the Three Powers, Bolsonaro spoke in a rally tone. “Everyone knows what the Federal Supreme Court is,” he said as he paused for his supporters to boo the Judiciary. “We all change. We all improve and can be better in the future.” The head of the Executive Branch also repeated the motto of “the fight of good against evil”.

The acts featured several posters calling for military intervention and the dismissal of the Supreme Court ministers.

The presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the STF, Luiz Fux, did not participate in this year’s military parade. On the same day, the president also took part in the act on Copacabana beach, in Rio. After displaying the Armed Forces on the waterfront to commemorate the bicentennial of Independence, the president spoke again over a sound truck to his supporters.

In response to the TSE, Bolsonaro’s ticket said that the military parade and the acts of supporters were part of two different situations and that the protesters participated voluntarily. Despite what the president justified about the spontaneity of the acts, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed that rural businessmen financed the demonstrations.

Minister Benedito Gonçalves also gave the PDT and the senator a period of three days to comment on the justifications given by the Bolsonaro-Braga Netto ticket.